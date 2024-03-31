Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Stockpiling The Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve in a big way in 2024, and here, we dive into our latest 3-round NFL Mock Draft.
Using your first two picks on defense sends a message to Raider Nation: Graham's boys will take us as far as they can. At the same time, Telesco is fully aware that addressing quarterbacks isn't something he can skip in his first year. Luckily for the Raiders, Telesco has either been around or involved in drafting successful signal-callers. Will we add Spencer Rattler to his resume?
Although the top prospects in this position class have overshadowed the South Carolina quarterback, his talent is undeniable. It wasn't long ago that Rattler led the Big 12 in most of the major passing categories. Passing yards, pass completion percentage, rushing touchdowns, and total yards per play. Rattler was at the top of all of these back in 2020, when he was an Oklahoma Sooner.
A true Day 2 selection, Rattler has proven he has the key tools to succeed at the next level: accuracy, toughness, and sufficient athleticism. Though his arm strength is far from "elite," that doesn't mean Rattler can't succeed in the right system—he'll make the throws in short and intermediate scenarios. He just needs to get the ball to Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, and they'll do the rest, right?