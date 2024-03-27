Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco rolls the dice on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but things could change in a hurry based on who gets picked.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have done a solid job in free agency this offseason, adding an elite talent on the defensive side of the ball in Christian Wilkins. However, even with the addition of Wilkins, the defense has major holes, as the team needs depth at linebacker and cornerback specifically.
On the offensive side of the ball, running back could be an issue with Josh Jacobs leaving via free agency, and there is no clear leader in terms of who will be the team's starting quarterback next season. Overall, the Raiders have some big holes to fill via the 2024 NFL Draft, but luckily for them, they have a veteran general manager at the helm who has been in these situations before.
Las Vegas also hold two key draft selections, pick No. 13 and 44 overall, slots they could bundle to move up on Day 1 if they decide to. Looking around the internet, there are plenty of mock drafts out there, and it will be interesting to see which experts are actually correct as the NFL Draft kicks off at the end of April.
In a recent 3-round mock we put together using Pro Football Focus' Mock Draft Simulator, the first seven picks were simulated, and for the Raiders, trading up to No. 8 overall was an absolute must.