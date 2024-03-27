Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco rolls the dice on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but things could change in a hurry based on who gets picked.
By Brad Weiss
Incredibly, both JJ McCarthy and Jayden Daniels were available for the Raiders after the trade up to No. 8, and Telesco got the player many in Raider Nation are hoping for. Jayden Daniels is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and a favorite of head coach Antonio Pierce, so there is no doubt he would be the pick in this scenaro.
The arrival of Daniels at pick No. 8 would not only shock the NFL landscape, but be a best-case scenario for the Las Vegas Raiders. With two capable quarterbacks already on the roster, the addition of Daniels would give the Raiders the deepest group of talent they have had at the position group in quite some time, although fans would be clamoring for the team to name Daniels the starter right away.
Mortgaging the future for Daniels would be a bold move by Telesco, but possibly a necessary one considering the Raiders are looking for a long-term solution at the position. Daniels has superstar potential, but he is also going to be a rookie, and navigating life at the NFL level at the most important position in sports is tough no matter who you are.