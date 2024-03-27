Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco rolls the dice on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but things could change in a hurry based on who gets picked.
By Brad Weiss
Looking at the cornerbacks available, there are a number of players who could hear their names called in the first two rounds. Yes, the Raiders desperately need help at the position group, but they passed on the position on Day 1, only to land a potential Day 1 starter in the second round.
Georgia's Kamari Lassiter is an excellent prospect, and he played in some huge games during his time with the Bulldogs. Lassiter was a two-time national champion with Georgia, but played his best football this past season, as he was named second-team All-SEC.
The SEC is the best of the best when it comes to college football, and Lassiter had to take on potential NFL prospects at wide receiver on a weekly basis. He is the kind of cornerback who should be able to come in and fight for a starting job right away, and the Raiders certainly need depth behind Jack Jones on the outside.