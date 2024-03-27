Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco rolls the dice on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but things could change in a hurry based on who gets picked.
By Brad Weiss
We wrap up our 2024 3-round Raiders mock draft by switching back to the offensive side of the ball, as the Raiders need to bring in two starting-caliber players for the offensive line this draft season. With Jermaine Eluemunor leaving via free agency, Thayer Munford Jr. could end up sliding into a starting role, but he could be best-suited as a swing tackle.
One player who could come in and fill the void left by Eluemunor immediately is Roger Rosengarten from the University of Washington. Rosengarten has the size and power to come in and start at right tackle opposite Kolton Miller in Year 1, and if he is not ready, could move into the swing tackle spot as well, allowing Munford to start in Year 3.
This draft haul would force the Raiders to address the interior of their offensive line, running back, and linebacker on Day 3, but this group of three would give the Raiders three guys who could come in and fill immediate needs right away.