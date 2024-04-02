3-round Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Trading back on Day 1 works out perfectly
The Las Vegas Raiders trade back on Day 1 in our latest 3-round Mock Draft, landing an elite player in the first round.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders hold early draft capital in the 2024 NFL Draft, but new general manager Tom Telesco has to figure out how to take advantage of it. With Pro Days upon us, as well as top-30 interviews, the draft season is in full swing, and this one could make or break Telesco's tenure as the team's GM.
Telesco has had success in the draft in the past, as he added some elite players to the Chargers roster during his time in the role. The hope is that Telesco can end the nightmare that has been Day 1 picking for the Silver and Black,as the franchise continues to miss with these crucial selections.
Mock drafts will be coming at a furious rate as we inch closer to the draft, as needs are clear after the first waves of free agency. Las Vegas has a strong roster going into this draft cycle, but also has some big needs this April, so it will be interesting to see what position groups are targeted by the Raiders early.
In this mock, a Day 1 trade presented to us using the NFL Mock Draft Simulator at NFL Mock Draft Database works out in a big way for Telesco, filling a major void on the roster.