3-round Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Trading back on Day 1 works out perfectly
The Las Vegas Raiders trade back on Day 1 in our latest 3-round Mock Draft, landing an elite player in the first round.
By Brad Weiss
In an incredible turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders see the draft board trending in their favor on Day 1. The offensive tackle spot is a major position of need with Jermaine Eluemunor leaving in free agency for the New York Giants, and the Raiders get arguably the best of the bunch here at No. 15 overall.
Joe Alt is being mocked in many drafts as the first offensive tackle to come off the board this year, but with a run on quarterbacks and wide receivers, as well as Taliese Fuaga passing him in this mock draft, he is still there when the Raiders pick in the middle of the first round. This would be an absolute best-case scenario for the Raiders to fill this position of need, as he could be the team's starting right tackle for the foreseeable future.
Alt began his career at Notre Dame as a tight end, before finally getting his shot his freshman year at offensive tackle. From there, he never let go of the left tackle position, becoming an elite player and an All-American, and for the Raiders, he would be one of the final pieces of the puzzle along the offensive line.