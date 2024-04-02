3-round Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Trading back on Day 1 works out perfectly
The Las Vegas Raiders trade back on Day 1 in our latest 3-round Mock Draft, landing an elite player in the first round.
By Brad Weiss
The quarterback position is going to be addressed in this year's draft, but the big question is where Tom Telesco plans to take one. Of course, Las Vegas could be in the market to trade up on Day 1, hoping to land a player like Jayden Daniels, but here, they go OT in the first round, before turning their attention to the quarterback spot.
With pick No. 44 overall, the Raiders add Washington star Michael Penix Jr. to the quarterback room to battle it out with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II. The 2023 college football season was a special one for Penix, and now that he seems healthy, there is a good chance he could land in the back half of the first round when all is said and done.
Las Vegas had the choice between Penix and Bo Nix in this mock, and while Nix had a terrific season in 2023 as well, we chose Penix in our mock. Penix is someone who could become a special talent at the next level, and after facing adversity during his college days, the expectation is that he should be able to make a real impact at the next level.Aftr