3-round Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Trading back on Day 1 works out perfectly
The Las Vegas Raiders trade back on Day 1 in our latest 3-round Mock Draft, landing an elite player in the first round.
By Brad Weiss
We have already seen the Raiders address their hole at right tackle in this 3-round mock draft, and here, they use their third round pick on a potential starter right next to Joe Alt. Christian Haynes could come in and slide right into the starting lineup at offensive guard, solidifying the Raiders offensive line for years to come.
Andre James has returned at center, and Dylan Parham has superstar written all over him as an offensive guard at the NFL level. If Telesco can add a duo like Haynes and Alt in this year's draft class, it not only gives the Raiders a formidable front, but also a young unit, who can grown together over the next few seasons.
This would be an excellent four-player haul for Telesco, as it fills three of the major holes on the roster, and also brings in a potential franchise quarterback in Penix. Of course, we have no idea what the Raiders plan to do this April, but if they target positions of need early, they should be in great shape heading into the 2024 NFL season.