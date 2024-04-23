Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading into the top-5 at all costs
The Las Vegas Raiders pull off a monster trade in our latest 3-round mock draft heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
We are days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of work to do before they turn in the first index card of the Tom Telesco era. As it stands, the Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and based on recent mock drafts, there are a number of different ways they could go with the pick,.
Looking at their current roster, offensive tackle and cornerback seem like the biggest positions of need. Jermaine Eluemunor left a gaping hole at right tackle by signing with the New York Giants in free agency, while cornerback is thin this offseason, and another starting-caliber corner is needed to pair with Jack Jones.
We have seen a number of mocks having the Raiders trade up or down on Day 1, but a recent report from Arizona states they are open for business for the No. 4 overall pick this year. If that is the case, you can be sure Telesco could be in the market to trade up into the top-5, and here, we dive into what the first three rounds would look like if the Raiders can pull off that kind of draft move.
Utilizing the NFL Mock Draft Simulator at NFL Mock Draft Database, we pull off a monster Day 1 trade, one that could set the Raiders up to add their franchise quarterback.