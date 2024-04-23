Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading into the top-5 at all costs
The Las Vegas Raiders pull off a monster trade in our latest 3-round mock draft heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
In this mock draft, the Raiders are able to move up to No. 4 overall, and with the selection, they strike gold with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. This has been the No. 1 target for the Raiders for some time now, and though they have to trade away a first and second this year, while also sending a first-round pick to Arizona next year, Antonio Pierce gets his man.
The relationship between Pierce and Daniels is a strong one, and Daniels has spoken about what it would be like to land in Las Vegas. The Raiders had the luxury of having Derek Carr as their quarterback for nearly a decade, but have started four different quarterbacks since he was benched during the 2022 NFL season, so long-term stability is once again needed at the position.
Daniels is a player who should have a long and successful career at the NFL level, but as is the case with the quarterback position, you never know. Trading away multiple draft assets for a quarterback is always a gamble, but based on his history with Pierce, and his skill set, Daniels could be someone who is quarterbacking the Silver and Black for years to come.