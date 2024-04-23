Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading into the top-5 at all costs
The Las Vegas Raiders pull off a monster trade in our latest 3-round mock draft heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
After trading away the No. 44 overall pick, Las Vegas does not pick until the third round of this mock draft, but luckily, they got an extra third-round pick back from Arizona in our trade. That means Las Vegas will make its next selection at No. 66 overall, and with it, they add to one of the thinner position groups on the roster.
Jack Jones returns as the CB1 for the Raiders this season, and there is no doubt that Nate Hobbs will once again be the starting slot corner. Both played very well in Patrick Graham's system last season, and both will be expected to lead what could be an Achilles Heel for the Raiders if they do not bolster the position group in the draft.
One player to keep an eye on in the third round is TJ Tampa, a polished cover cornerback from Iowa State. Tampa was a third-team All-American last season, as well as first-team All-Big 12, and his physical brand of football will make him a fan favorite in the Silver and Black.