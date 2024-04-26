Las Vegas Raiders: 3 takeaways from Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
Here are three takeaways from Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
With their first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. For the Silver and Black, this was a bit of a shocking pick, as there were plenty of other position groups that needed an upgrade going into the first round.
Still, the arrival of Bowers is a welcome one, as he is the best tight end in the draft class, and will be an absolute playmaker in the Raiders offense. With Las Vegas picking only one time on Day 1, all eyes will now turn to Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, where the second and third round will commence on Friday night.
Here, we look at three takeaways from the Raiders Day 1 pick of Brock Bowers.
3. Tom Telesco went with the best player available
The Las Vegas Raiders had other needs than tight end on Day 1, but instead, new general manager Tom Telesco decided to go with the best player available. After the run on quarterbacks, with six going in the first 12 selections, Brock Bowers was waiting to get picked, and Las Vegas decided to make the move for one of of the best non-quarterback offensive players in this draft class.
Hopefully on Day 2, Telesco will go more for need than best player available, as the Raiders cannot afford to have too many holes after the first three rounds finish out.