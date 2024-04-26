Las Vegas Raiders: 3 takeaways from Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
Here are three takeaways from Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
2. 3 biggest needs still must be addressed
Going into the 2024 NFL Draft, much of the noise with the Raiders revolved around the quarterback spot, but that was not the biggest position of need. Yes, they need to add another quarterback to the mix, possibly on Day 2, but offensive tackle and cornerback are two positions of need that still remain.
The loss of Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle is a big one, and Las Vegas needs to make sure they bring in a quality player at the position early on Day 2. In addition, cornerback is a big question mark as well, so hopefully Tom Telesco can find a Day 2 gem at that position group as well to pair with Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs in the starting lineup.
Overall, you can expect the Raiders to target these two position groups on Friday, and possibly make a move for a player like Spencer Rattler to add to the quarterback room. Brock Bowers is an excellent talent, and will likely be an excellent player at the next level, but Day 2 is where Telesco is going to really round out this roster.