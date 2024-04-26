Las Vegas Raiders: 3 takeaways from Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
Here are three takeaways from Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
1. Raiders could have the best TE duo in the NFL
One thing is for sure, the arrival of Brock Bowers gives the Raiders possibly the best tight end duo in the entire NFL. Last year, Michael Mayer was considered one of the can't-miss prospects at the tight end position in the NFL Draft, and now, they add the unquestioned No. 1 tight end in the 2024 draft class in Bowers.
The Raiders offense has a question mark at the quarterback position right now, though some believe they can get the job done with Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew II at the position in 2024. Also, running back remains a concern, as Zamir White is entering his first season as the feature back in Las Vegas, but wide receiver and tight end are loaded right now.
The Raiders added a new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy, and he got a ton of good play from the tight end position last year in Chicago. The arrival of Bowers is a big one for this Raiders offense, and hopefully, he can be as productive in Las Vegas as he was as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs.