Las Vegas Raiders: 3 UDFAs who could make the 2024 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders signed 17 undrafted free agents after the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are three who could make the team.
By Nick Popio
2. Andrew Coker-Offensive Tackle
Coker was a four year starter for TCU. He was academic all Big 12 and a team captain there. He made 37 straight starts until he missed the Baylor matchup in 2023. Coker only allowed one sack in his senior campaign and two in 2022.
Some are projecting him to switch to guard if it doesn't work out at tackle. The Raiders currently have three viable candidates at tackle, so Coker will have to prove that he is worthy of staying.
As a whole, the Horned Frogs regressed in 2023 after what they achieved in 2022. Much like his alma mater, he will also have a steep, uphill climb just to make the team. The front office really put an emphasis on growing this unit throughout the entire offseason so far.