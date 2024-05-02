Las Vegas Raiders: 3 UDFAs who could make the 2024 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders signed 17 undrafted free agents after the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are three who could make the team.
By Nick Popio
3. Lideatrick Griffin-Wide Receiver
Griffin was a short-yardage specialist for Mississippi State and is a fierce competitor more or less. He'd run routes where he could use his 4.4 speed to pick up yac. He's only 5'10'', Griffin earned first-team all-SEC and all-American honors in 2022 as a returner.
He was also graced with the MVP of the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl game.
He had a couple of drops in the 2022 Alabama game, one that would have been for a touchdown. In that same year, he returned a kickoff for a touchdown to help upend Auburn. That's where he will make his hay in the pros if he gets a real shot in practice and the preseason.
The Raiders brought Griffin in for a pre-draft visit after seeing what he did against South Carolina. With the receiving core the way it is now, Griffin will have to outwork Tre Tucker and DJ Turner just to secure a spot on the offense if he can make it as a legit receiver.