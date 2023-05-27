Las Vegas Raiders: 3 worst moves of the 2023 Offseason
By Jason Willis
Raiders worst moves: Letting Denzel Perryman Walk
After spending the last two seasons with the Raiders, Perryman was far and away the team's best linebacker during that time frame. Of course, this is not saying that much, but his overall energy was a huge lift for the unit.
However, after 237 tackles in 27 games as a Raider, Perryman was allowed to leave in free agency. To make matters worse, he signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans for just 2.6 million dollars. With a contract that small, it likely means that Las Vegas elected not to bring him back.
Furthermore, the team did not make any impactful moves at the position to help alleviate his loss. With former Pittsburgh Steeler Robert Spillane, the only free agent added, they selected Amari Burney from Florida in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Currently, the Raiders projected starters are Spillane, Divine Deablo, and Luke Masterson. Simply, the team's linebacker group is dreadful and one of the worst postional groups in the NFL. Would Perryman be enough to save the group? Probably not, but his presence would certainly make the group better.