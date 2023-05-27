Las Vegas Raiders: 3 worst moves of the 2023 Offseason
By Jason Willis
Raiders worst moves: Not Enough Moves On The Defensive Line
Overall, the Raiders' defense is a bad unit. With the linebackers already being discussed, the interior of the defensive line may be just as bad. Projected starters Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery were both members of the unit last season and are uninspiring players.
As for the depth, the Raiders are very young. Third-round selection Byron Young will likely be given the first crack at playing time behind the starters but will likely require time before he is an impactful player. After him, second-year players Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. have a chance for larger roles.
For a team that needed help across the entirety of the defense, the Raiders didn't appear interested in making additions inside. So, while players such as Javon Hargrave, Calais Campbell, and Dalvin Tomlinson were signing elsewhere, Las Vegas stood pat.
In 2023, the Raiders are walking a tight rope on the defensive line. While the unit will likely be a poor one regardless, any injuries could cause the entire defense to tailspin.