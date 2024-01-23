Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold 2024 offseason predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions to make this offseason, and here, we look at some bold predictions over the next few months of 2024.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders 2024 offseason started with a bang on Friday, as the team announced that Antonio Pierce would shed his interim title and be named the team's full-time head coach.
Here, we look at four bold predictions for the 2024 offseason.
4. Raiders revamp nearly the entire offensive line
The Raiders have big decisions to make along their offensive line this offseason, and right now, it appears that only Kolton Miller and Dylan Parham are returning starters who will be back in 2024. Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Greg Van Roten are all slated to hit free agency this offseason, and it is possible the Raiders move on from all three.
If James is allowed to walk, Parham will move to center, opening up another starting spot at offensive guard. If Eluemunor leaves via free agency, then Thayer Munford Jr. could get a crack at the starting right tackle spot, though focusing on that position group is likely for the Raiders early in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Of course, the Raiders offensive line was solid last year, so they could bring everybody back, but I believe that a new-look is likely incoming in 2024.