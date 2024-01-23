Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold 2024 offseason predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions to make this offseason, and here, we look at some bold predictions over the next few months of 2024.
By Brad Weiss
3. At least 1 Chiefs star will join the Raiders
Looking around at some roster needs, the Las Vegas Raiders will be targeting both sides of the ball in a big way in free agency. Luckily for them, there are two star players that play within their division that they should take a swing at early on this offseason.
Defensive tackle is still considered a weakness for the Raiders, even with how well Adam Butler played down the stretch, and the emergence of Tyree Wilson once he was moved inside. There are some solid defensive tackles available in free agency this offseason, but none bigger than Chris Jones, who is coming off another dominant season for the Kansas City Chiefs.
In addition to Jones, the Raiders should also look to target L'Jarius Sneed at the cornerback position, another member of the Chiefs defense that is entering free agency. Sneed is a physical corner who would complement Jack Jones well at the position group, as the Raiders look to continue to move in the right direction on the defensive side of the ball.
If I am Antonio Pierce and the Raiders new general manager, I would not have to look far for two of my key free agency targets this offseason.