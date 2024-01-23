Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold 2024 offseason predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions to make this offseason, and here, we look at some bold predictions over the next few months of 2024.
By Brad Weiss
2.Josh Jacobs signs a three-year deal with the Raiders
For the second offseason in a row, much of the conversation revolving the Raiders offense will focus on running back Josh Jacobs. Last offseason, Jacobs waited until the end of August to finally sign his one-year deal with the team, making this offseason another year where the Raiders will have to negotiate to bring him back.
While most will say you do not pay running backs, and the Raiders did fine with Zamir White in his place last season, the truth is, Jacobs is one of the best in the game. Also, Pierce absolutely loves Jacobs, and will likely bend the ear of his new general manager to try and get a deal done with his star running back.
The 2023 season was not kind to Jacobs, and he saw major dips in production due to ineffective play, as well as an injury late in the season. Still, he is very young, and is still in the prime of his career, and if the Raiders want to have a punishing running game next season, teaming him up once again with White makes a lot of sense.
Pierce is going to want to get his guy a new deal, so I can see this getting done early this offseason.