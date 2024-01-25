Raiders: 4 Chargers players Tom Telesco could bring with him to Las Vegas
With Tom Telesco arriving as the new Las Vegas Raiders general manager, could these 2023 Los Angeles Chargers come with him?
By Brad Weiss
Tom Telesco is the new general manager for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the Silver and Black made it official on Tuesday. Telesco comes to the Raiders with a wealth of knowledge in the position, and while he may not have been the first choice of the fans, he is a much better solution than former general manager, Dave Ziegler.
Telesco's last stop was with the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that the Raiders split with during the 2023 NFL season. They have some solid players hitting free agency, and now that Telesco has the job, he could look to some of his former players for help next season.
Here, we look at four 2023 Chargers that Telesco could bring with him to the desert.
4. Will Clapp, IOL
We start out along the offensive line, and Will Clapp is a guy who could help the Raiders at both center and offensive guard going forward. Andre James is about to hit free agency, as is Greg Van Roten, so we could see some major changes up front for the Silver and Black this offseason.
Clapp has starting experience at both positions, and did a good job filling in for the injured Corey Lindsay last season in Los Angeles. He could also serve as a quality depth piece for the Raiders in 2024 as they look to bolster the offensive line.