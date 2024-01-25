Raiders: 4 Chargers players Tom Telesco could bring with him to Las Vegas
With Tom Telesco arriving as the new Las Vegas Raiders general manager, could these 2023 Los Angeles Chargers come with him?
By Brad Weiss
3. Gerald Everett, Tight End
The Raiders traded up in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Michael Mayer, a playmaking tight end from the University of Notre Dame. In his rookie season, Mayer had a few hiccups, but down the stretch, he looked like a guy who could be a big part of this Raiders offense going forward.
Austin Hooper and OJ Howard were brought in via free agency to help the Raiders at the position group as well, but Howard was cut in the summer, leaving Hooper as the No. 2. Hooper played well for the Raiders when Mayer was lost due to injury, and could return in 2024, but Telesco may decide to go after Gerald Everett.
Everett is going into his age-30 season, but he did appear in all but three games over the last two seasons with the Chargers. In 2023, he hauled in 51 catches and three touchdowns, and if he comes to Las Vegas as the No. 2 behind Mayer, that is some serious production the Raiders could possibly get out of him.