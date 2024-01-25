Raiders: 4 Chargers players Tom Telesco could bring with him to Las Vegas
With Tom Telesco arriving as the new Las Vegas Raiders general manager, could these 2023 Los Angeles Chargers come with him?
By Brad Weiss
2. Khalil Mack, Edge
While Khalil Mack is not a free agent until 2025, there is a chance he lands with the Raiders if Telesco feels he has more in the tank. Mack is coming off a monster season with the Chargers, as he returned to his old form and racked up 17 sacks, a total that included six alone against the Las Vegas Raiders back in Week 3.
Mack is getting up there in age, but there is no denying that he could still be a punishing defender for the Raiders. Teaming him up with Maxx Crosby would enable him to steal wreck havoc coming off the edge, and after playing in all 17 games last season, he does not appear to be slowing up any time soon.
The veteran edge rusher is destined for the Hall of Fame, and like Charles Woodson, could return to the Raiders to finish out his career. Mack and Crosby are the best defensive players the Raiders have had over the last ten seasons, and it would be exciting for the fan base to see them on the same field together teaming up to harass quarterbacks.
A likely cap casualty by the Chargers this offseason, the stars could be aligning up for No. 52 to be back in the Silver and Black in 2024.