Raiders: 4 Chargers players Tom Telesco could bring with him to Las Vegas
With Tom Telesco arriving as the new Las Vegas Raiders general manager, could these 2023 Los Angeles Chargers come with him?
By Brad Weiss
1. Kenneth Murray, Linebacker
Staying on the defensive side of the ball, former Telesco first-round pick Kenneth Murray is entering free agency this offseason. Murray is coming off his best season as a pro, as he matched the 107-tackle total he had his rookie season with the Chargers.
A three-down linebacker who has missed only three games the last two seasons, Murray is as durable as you can get at the position, and would pair nicely with Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo at the position group. Murray was taken with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by Telesco, and will only be 25-years old for most of the 2024 NFL season.
Las Vegas is going to bring in a bunch of talent on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, but unlike in years past, they have some elite players returning. Murray would push the linebacker group to the next level, and give the Raiders three linebackers who have a history of being sure tacklers.
Telesco is going to dip into his Chargers talent pool this offseason, as he has familiarity there and knows their strengths and weaknesses. These four players could help the Raiders immediately in 2024, so I would not be surprised if all four got a look this offseason.