Raiders 4 most brutal missed opportunities in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders were just a few wins away from getting into the playoffs in 2023, and four games stood out as missed opportunities.
By Daniel Davis
Week 17: Raiders at Colts
The Raiders playoff hopes were dashed against the Colts as the rookie head coach defeated the Raiders in a hard fought game against the Colts. While the Colts played sloppy throughout the game, the Raiders had plenty of opportunities to make use of their talent.
Aidan O'Connell had one of his best games throwing for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns and Davante Adams caught 13 passes for nearly 150 yards and hauled in two touchdowns against a team that didn't give up the big play all season. However, the Colts shredded the Raiders defense on the ground as Jonathan Taylor busted off a huge run and averaged 6.4 yards-per-carry.
Alec Pierce also caught a huge 58 yard touchdown on a blown coverage and Michael Pittman Jr. caught 3 crucial third down passes to keep long drives alive. As time expired, the Las Vegas Raiders' playoff hopes were dashed and so were the Colts a week later as they fell to the Texans.
This game was critical for them to win and they couldn't pull it off leading to them spending the playoffs watching from their homes. Las Vegas had plenty of chances to make this a special season in 2023, but in the end, these four losses were brutal for them in an 8-9 season.
Final Score: Colts 23, Raiders 20