4 position groups the Raiders must target in 2024 offseason
The Raiders had a tough season full of ups and downs leading to a hard-fought loss to Indianapolis that ended their playoff chances for good.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that is looking for an identity in 2024. After hiring Antonio Pierce for the full-time gig, the Raiders have a few other things they need to address this offseason. In particular, they need to address the secondary and the linebackers.
While the linebackers were much better than last season, the question still remains of who will be the defensive leader next season.
This year the Raiders had a few stand-out players but none stood out besides a few game stretch and not the entire season. Jack Jones had a few standout plays including two pick-sixes in back-to-back games. Robert Spillane led the team in tackles but struggled in pass coverage at the second level.
Malcolm Koonce was another stand-out late in the season but that was largely due to Tyree Wilson losing the job. In fact, outside of Maxx Crosby, the defense largely performed poorly
Here are three pieces the Raiders need to make a championship run.