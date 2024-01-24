4 position groups the Raiders must target in 2024 offseason
The Raiders had a tough season full of ups and downs leading to a hard-fought loss to Indianapolis that ended their playoff chances for good.
By Daniel Davis
Linebacker
The Raiders linebackers have been a sore spot for the last few seasons. The defense hasn't performed well outside of a few division games. Being they are hit or miss, the biggest issue is the linebackers.
Robert Spillane was the best linebacker on the field for the Raiders this season and he's average at best. Divine Deablo played well down the stretch and Luke Masterson made a few plays as well but largely the linebacker room was quiet throughout the season.
The Raiders did have a few injuries with Darien Butler and Kana'i Mauga being placed on injured reserve, but that shouldn't excuse the lack of production. This season the Raiders have overhauled the front office and the new General Manager Tom Telesco could look to make some flashy moves in the offseason to improve the defense.