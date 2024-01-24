4 position groups the Raiders must target in 2024 offseason
The Raiders had a tough season full of ups and downs leading to a hard-fought loss to Indianapolis that ended their playoff chances for good.
By Daniel Davis
The Secondary
We will go with a two-for-one here, as the Raiders need to address both the safety and cornerback positions this offseason.
The Raiders must address the secondary this offseason and bring in someone talented to draft a top safety in the draft. The corner position has played solid but has had some ups and downs. However, the safety position has been atrocious.
Leading the charge is free safety Tre'von Moehrig who had much more downs than ups this season. Strong safety Marcus Epps played well down the stretch but it wasn't anything to hang your hat on.
The Raiders defense is set up to rush the passer and hope the quarterback makes mistakes and the route of the Chargers on Thursday Night Football is an example of what they can do. This all being said, a large part of the blowout win was due to the Chargers being predictable in their play calling.
As the new season inches forward, the Raider must address the third-level of the defense and get someone who can lead the secondary and stop making dumb mistakes and blown coverages.