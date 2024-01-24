4 position groups the Raiders must target in 2024 offseason
The Raiders had a tough season full of ups and downs leading to a hard-fought loss to Indianapolis that ended their playoff chances for good.
By Daniel Davis
Quarterback
We end with the most important position in sports, as the Raiders have a huge question mark at quarterback going into this offseason. Last season, Las Vegas trotted out three different starting quarterbacks, and while rookie Aidan O'Connell was solid down the stretch, there are still questions as to whether or not he is the answer going forward.
There is a lot at stake for this move, as the Raiders have still yet to hire anybody for the offensive coordinator role in 2024 and beyond. That should be the first order of business for new general manager Tom Telesco, finding someone who can pair well with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and grow the quarterback room.
There are numerous veterans available this offseason, including Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins, who should be on the radar for the Silver and Black. Jayden Daniels is an interesting prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, but in all likelihood, the Raiders will have to swing a monster trade to move up and get him in April.
Then there is O'Connell, who comes at a cheap price and showed flashes that he could be the full-time guy next season. Keep an eye on this very important position group now that the general manager is in place.