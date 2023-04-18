Las Vegas Raiders 4-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Addressing the biggest needs
No. 38: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
With their first pick on Day 2, the Silver and Black continue to bolster the defensive side of the ball by drafting Pitt defensive tackle, Calijah Kancey. Kancey burst onto the national scene during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, breaking another former Pitt DT, Aaron Donald's, 40-yard dash record for the position group.
Kancey plays the game with incredible passion, and is the kind of pass-rushing defensive tackle that this Raiders defensive line is lacking right now. Maxx Crosby needs help on the outside, and by bringing in a physical presence like Kancey to the interior, it could free him up from all the double teams he receives on a weekly basis.
The Silver and Black have got to be better on the defensive side of the ball to keep pace with the likes of Kansas City and Los Angeles, so by going defense with their first two picks, they bring in two impact players for that side of the ball. Kancey is someone to keep an eye on during the draft, as he could end up going in the first round, but here, he lands in the desert to fill an enormous need for the Raiders.