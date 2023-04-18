Las Vegas Raiders 4-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Addressing the biggest needs
No. 43: O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida
After going defense with their first two picks, the Silver and Black land what could be a Day 1 starter for their offensive line here at No. 43. This is the second pick Las Vegas got in our mock draft trade with the Jets, and with the selection, they bring in University of Florida mauler O'Cyrus Torrence.
Las Vegas has four of their five starters for the offensive line pretty much set, as Dylan Parham will start at guard, and Andre James will return as the starter. Jermaine Eluemunor and Kolton Miller are going to be the team's starting offensive tackles in 2023, and in Torrence, they get a player who could be able to slide right into the interior in Year 1.
Torrence began his collegiate career at Louisiana, before trasferring to the Gators and absolutely dominating the SEC. At 6-foot-5, 347 pounds, Torrence has the size you need at the next level, and some believe he could be the best interior offensive lineman in this entire 2023 NFL Draft class.