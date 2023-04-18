Las Vegas Raiders 4-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Addressing the biggest needs
No. 70: Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their third round with the selection of Antonio Johnson, a talented defensive back from Texas A&M. Listed as a safety in this year's draft board, Johnson actually played a ton of cornerback during his collegiate days, so he has incredible versatility.
Johnson has steadily improved during his time in college, making second-team All-SEC in 2021, before landing on the first-team this past season. The scouting team over at Bleacher Report love his length and athleticism, and also commented on the fact that he is not afraid to come up and make a big hit against the rushing attack.
The truth is, the Silver and Black are hitting the reset button in the secondary, and by adding Johnson and Porter Jr., they inject some talented youth in the defensive backfield. There are concerns with Johnson, and he could fall during the draft, but at pick No. 70 overall, this selection has incredible value for the Raiders.