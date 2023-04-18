Las Vegas Raiders 4-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Addressing the biggest needs
Raiders 4-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Addressing the biggest needs
No. 100: Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
During the 2023 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders traded away star tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants. In exchange for Waller, the Silver and Black received back the No. 100 overall pick this April, a pick they use on a possible long-term solution at the quarterback position.
While some experts feel the Raiders may move up to draft a quarterback in the first round, the team has far more holes to fill than to use draft capital on a potential question mark. Instead of trading up, they traded back in our mock, and here in the third round, they select Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee to learn behind Brian Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo.
McKee is 22-years old, having spent two years on a missions trip for the Church of Latter Day Saints before suiting up for the Cardinal. He has a strong arm, is not afraid to scramble, and has tremendous size, and the fact that he does not have to come in and start right away will do him well at the next level.