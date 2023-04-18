Las Vegas Raiders 4-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Addressing the biggest needs
No. 109: Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama
We cap off our four-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders by targeting a fourth defensive player. All three levels of the Raiders defense need help this offseason, but linebacker is one that is very thin, even after adding Robert Spillane in free agency.
Henry To'o To'o played two seasons at Tennessee before transferring within the SEC to the University of Alabama. A first-team All-SEC selection this past season, To'o To'o is widely regarded as one of the top linebackers coming out this draft cycle, and based on the position of need, getting him at No. 109 overall would be steal for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders bolstered all three levels of the defense in this mock draft, as well as landed a potential long-term solution at quarterback, and a possible Day 1 starter at offensive guard. This is the kind of haul that would set Dave Ziegler and the Raiders up for success in 2023 and beyond, something they must accomplish with so many early draft picks.