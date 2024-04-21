Raiders 4-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco aces his first big test
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2024 NFL Draft with high hopes of becoming a perennial playoff contender in the AFC.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2024 NFL Draft with high hopes of becoming a perennial playoff contender in the AFC. New general manager Tom Telesco has spent the offseason trying to build up the roster heading into the NFL Draft, and while the Silver and Black lost some key players, they did manage to bolster the defense in a big way.
With the draft coming up next week, all eyes are on what Telesco plans to do with the team's first round pick. Some have him trading up on Day 1 for a quarterback, while others feel he should stay put and try to fill other voids on the roster.
Using the Mock Draft Simulator at NFL Mock Draft Database, we dive into a four-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft.
When it comes to the Raiders defense, cornerback is the biggest weakness right now, and has to be addressed early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Las Vegas could have one of the better defensive lines in the league next season, but if they cannot defend on the outside, they are going to be in trouble.
At pick No. 13, Tom Telesco does the smart thing, bringing in an elite cornerback in Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo. This is a guy who could end up being the best cornerback in this year's draft class, and would be an assumed Day 1 starter for the Silver and Black.