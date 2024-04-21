Raiders 4-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco aces his first big test
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2024 NFL Draft with high hopes of becoming a perennial playoff contender in the AFC.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas has three returning starters along the offensive line from a year ago, including an elite offensive tackle in Kolton Miller. The problem is, the Raiders have a real question mark on the right side of the line at the position, and it is an area that the Raiders are likely to target early in the 2024 NFL Draft.
After figuring out the cornerback spot on Day 1, the Raiders once again do the smart thing, bolstering one of the weaker positions on the other side of the ball. Jordan Morgan is a plug-and-play offensive tackle at the next level, and drafting him would not only give the Raiders their starting right tackle, but enable Thayer Munford Jr. to continue to grow as a swing tackle.
With the arrival of Cody Whitehair in free agency, and now Morgan in the draft, the Raiders offensive line would seemingly be set heading into the summer months. Before the Raiders pick next at No. 77, they pull off a strong trade to gain more early-round pick, agreeing the below trade with the Houston Texans.