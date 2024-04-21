Raiders 4-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco aces his first big test
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2024 NFL Draft with high hopes of becoming a perennial playoff contender in the AFC.
By Brad Weiss
The Raiders could go a number of different ways with their fourth-round pick, but based on the current state of the roster, more than one cornerback should be brought in this offseason. After landing Quinyon Mitchell in Round 1, the Raiders go back to the well with pick No. 112 overall, selecting Cam Hart from Notre Dame.
As someone who covered Notre Dame for years, I know how good this player is, and he could end up being a Day 3 steal for the Silver and Black. He is a ball-hawking cornerback who has a nose for the football, and could end up being one of the better cover corners that comes out of this year's draft class at the position.
With Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs returning to the starting lineup, and now Mitchell and Hart joining via the NFL Draft, Telesco turns the cornerback room into a strength for the Raiders. Las Vegas is still hoping that Jakorian Bennett turns things around in Year 2 as well, so overall, using some of their first picks in 2024 on the position could net them huge rewards down the road.