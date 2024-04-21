Raiders 4-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco aces his first big test
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2024 NFL Draft with high hopes of becoming a perennial playoff contender in the AFC.
By Brad Weiss
We close this four-round NFL Mock Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders with a position that was severely depleted this offseason. The biggest offensive move for the Raiders this offseason was not bringing back Josh Jacobs, who has become one of the more versatile backs in the NFL since being a first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019.
With this pick, Las Vegas taps Braelon Allen from Wisconsin, a punishing running back who would complement Zamir White at the position in 2024. White is getting his first chance to be the featured back at the NFL level, and that is going to come with bumps and bruises along the way.
In Allen, they get a player who has a similar skill set as White, but you can never have too many running backs who can enact pain on the defense. With Allen joining White and Ameer Abdullah in the backfield, you have to think there is enough talent at the position to soften the blow of losing Jacobs this offseason in free agency.