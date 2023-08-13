Raiders vs 49ers: 3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Preseason Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the 49ers in preseason Week 1 action, and here are three under-the-radar players to keep an eye on.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2023 preseason schedule at home in Week 1, as they welcome the San Francisco 49ers to town in a matchup that used to decide who rules the Bay Area. The Raiders and 49ers have been practicing with each other this week, including a spirited workout on Friday that saw the Raiders looked almost elite on defense.
Now, the action turns to Allegiant Stadium, where some of the guys working to earn roster spots will have to thrive to make the team. The Raiders are a deeper team than they were a year ago, so spots will be hard to come by, making these preseason games that much more important.
Here, we look at some under-the-radar Raiders to keep an eye on against the 49ers.
Nesta Jade Silvera
Over the past two years, Dave Ziegler has been trying to find the right pieces at defensive tackle, utilizing free agency, the NFL Draft, and even adding veteran during the regular season. In the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Ziegler selected Arizona State DT Nesta Jade Silvera, and he has looked like a possible sleeper to make the roster this summer.
Jade Silvera has already gotten the respect from Maxx Crosby, the best player on the Raiders defense, and with good effort during the preseason, he could pass some of the veterans at the position group on this roster.
Dalton Wagner
Offensive tackle is a position where the Raiders need depth, and while Thayer Munford Jr. is getting headlines for getting first-team reps, an undrafted free agent could end up stealing a roster spot this summer. Dalton Wagner looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle, and if he can push around some NFL edge rushers during the preseason, starting with the 49ers, it will bolster his chance of sticking around when cuts come.
Cole Fotheringham
Tight end is set at No. 1 and 2, as Austin Hooper and Michael Mayer should give the Raiders a solid tandem at the position. Behind them is a mix of players looking to grab that TE3 role, including Cole Fotheringham, who was cut at the end of the preseason last year.
Fotheringham has the backing of the coaching staff, as well as the size and athleticism to play at the NFL level, but can he move past Jacob Hollister and Jesper Horsted to make the team? A strong preseason will certainly help his case.