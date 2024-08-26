Raiders 53-Man Roster Cut Tracker 2024: Live updates and analysis
By Austin Boyd
Arguably the toughest part of the year for an NFL front office and coaching staff is about to take place. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce isn't a stranger to making tough decisions but this will be the first time he's overseeing major NFL roster cuts as a head coach.
Luckily for him, general manager Tom Telesco has over a decade of experience doing this so that should help balance things out. The Raiders saw impressive performances from a lot of young players through the preseason and training camp, but there are only so many roster spots to go around.
The team has serious depth concerns all over the roster so they can't afford to whiff on many of these roster moves. Las Vegas is also expected to be active on the waiver wire so there may not even be 53 roster spots available for players who are currently on the team. Regardless, it's going to be a brutal couple of days for a lot of players.
Below, we're going to keep track of every Raiders roster cut and update the list as more names come out so be sure to keep checking this page through 4 pm ET on Tuesday, which is when rosters must
Raiders Roster Cuts Tracker:
Position
Player
DE
Ron Stone Jr.
DT
Noah Shannon
CB
Woo Governor
DT
Marquan McCall
QB
Nathan Peterman
CB
Rayshad Williams
S
Phalen Sanford
WR
Terrell Bynum
CB
Sam Webb
DE
Charles Snowden
QB
Carter Bradley
Raiders Roster Cut News and Analysis:
Defensive end Ron Stone Jr. was among the first Raiders players to get cut from the roster, according to USA Today's Levi Damien. The undrafted rookie out of Washington State out of Washington State was an intriguing prospect but wasn't able to do enough in preseason or training camp to earn an active roster spot. That said, he's a very strong candidate to make the practice squad.
Joining Stone on the waiver wire, is defensive tackle Noah Shannon, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, and defensive back Woo Governor. The Raiders also moved on from a veteran defensive lineman as Marquan McCall was sent to waivers.
The biggest name to be cut so far is quarterback Nathan Peterman. He was just recently signed by the team and there's a chance he'll be back on the practice squad. Carter Bradley has also been let go but is hoping to get on the practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. It remains to be seen who the Raiders prefer. Recent transactions have been the waiving of cornerback Rayshad Williams, safety Phalen Sanford, wide receiver Terrell Bynum and cornerback Sam Webb, as reported by Damien.
Despite balling out against the 49ers, defensive end Charles Snowden didn't make the cut, according to Aaron Wilson. He should be a priority practice squad signing but there could be other teams interested in him.