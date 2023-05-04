Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster prediction following the 2023 NFL Draft
With the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we take a look at our first shot at the Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season.
The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, players were added that should significantly upgrade their roster in Year 1. Dave Ziegler and his staff added nine players via the draft, including potential starters across all three days in a haul that should grade out quite well as the years go by.
Here, we dive into a way-too early 53-man roster prediction for the Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks (3)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell
We start out with the quarterback, and based on the current roster, this list is a real no-brainer. Jimmy Garoppolo was brought in to supplant Derek Carr as quarterback of the Raiders, and he and head coach Josh McDaniels have won a bunch of games together.
Backing up Garoppolo, at least in 2023, will be Brian Hoyer, another familiar face from the New England days. The Raiders selected Aidan O'Connell in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he will be in a great position to learn behind two men known for mentoring young players.
Las Vegas Raiders running backs (5)
- Josh Jacobs, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Zamir White, Jakob Johnson (FB)
This depth chart will all depend on what happens with Josh Jacobs, but for now, he is with the Raiders and should be their feature back once again in 2023. Jakob Johnson returns as the fullback after a solid first season in the Silver and Black, while veterans Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden should round out the position group.
Look for second-year back Zamir White to make the team as well, and possibly supplant Bolden on the first 53-man roster if the team needs to bolster other position groups.