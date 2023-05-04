Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster prediction following the 2023 NFL Draft
Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen (10)
- Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Andre James, Alex Bars, Jermaine Eluemunor, Justin Herron, Netane Muti, McClendon Curtis, Dalton Wager, Hroniss Grasu
This is where things really start to get interesting, as the Raiders suddenly have depth along the offensive line. Offensive tackles Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor will start, as will Andre James at center, but the offensive guard spot will have a battle this summer between a number of players.
Second-year offensive guard Dylan Parham should start, but McClendon Curtis, an undrafted rookie signing could push for a starting job as well. Alex Bars is a veteran who will also be in the mix, and in terms of depth Netane Muti, Dalton Wager, Justin Herron, and Hroniss Grasu could also make the Week 1 roster.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen (9)
- Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Chandler Jones, Jerry Tillery, Bilal Nichols, Byron Young, Jordan Willis, Neil Farrell Jr., John Jenkins
The Las Vegas Raiders used their No. 7 overall pick on the defensive line, though it was not an immediate need like defensive tackle was. Instead, they drafted edge rusher Tyree Wilson at No. 7 overall, adding him to a trio that includes Chandler Jones, and one of the best defensive ends in football in Maxx Crosby.
In the interior, Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery should open camp as starters, but Byron Young from Alabama was the team's 70th pick and could force his way up the depth chart in a hurry. Neil Farrell Jr. should be improved in year two, while free-agent signings like John Jenkins and Jordan Willis should provide excellent depth.