Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster prediction following the 2023 NFL Draft
Las Vegas Raiders safeties (4)
- Tre'Von Moehrig, Marcus Epps, Christopher Smith II, Roderic Teamer
Safety was another position that the Raiders tried to fix this offseason, and they got a strong player in Marcus Epps via free agency. During the 2023 NFL Draft, Las Vegas may have got a real steal with Christopher Smith II at pick No. 70 overall, as Smith was key for the Georgia Bulldogs defense in their back-to-back title runs, and is fresh off being named a unanimous All-American last season.
Tre'Von Moehrig is a player to keep an eye on this offseason, as he should be penciled in as a starter, but is another defensive back that took a step backward last year. Roderic Teamer makes our initial 53-man roster because that is what Teamer does, as he has surprised with earning a roster spot last summer.
Las Vegas Raiders specialists
- Daniel Carlson (K), AJ Cole (P), Jacob Bobenmeyer (LS)
We close with the specialists, as the Silver and Black return arguably the best kicker/punter combination in the NFL in Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole. However, the team is not bringing back the entire specialist band, as Trent Sieg was released this offseason, paving the way for Jacob Bobenmeyer to take over in that
Things are going to change in a big way as we enter the summer months, but looking at the group right now, you have to think this Raiders team should be able to win more than six games this upcoming season. This is a huge year for Ziegler and McDaniels, so keep an eye on what the Raiders do with the roster as we inch closer to September.