Raiders 53-man roster projection entering 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here is a roster projection heading into April.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have been building their roster this offseason, stacking talent on the defensive side of the ball, while revamping the quarterback room. Still, the 2024 NFL Draft will bring a whole group of new Raiders to the fold, many of whom will be expected to come in and make an impact right away.
Here, we lay out the Raiders 53-man roster projection heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
Quarterback (3): Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew II, Rookie
No big surprises here, as the Raiders will likely roll with Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell in a starting quarterback battle this summer. The wild card will be which rookie they bring in via the 2024 NFL Draft, as they could trade up on Day 1 to get one, or wait until the second or third round to bring a third quarterback into the fold.
Running Back (5): Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Free Agent FB, Rookie
The running back room is going to look a lot different this season, as Josh Jacobs left the Raiders for Green Bay in free agency. In his place, Zamir White will look to rekindle the magic he showed at the end of last season, where he rushed for over 100 yards in two of his four starts.
There are solid options behind him, especially Alexander Mattison, who signed with the Raiders in free agency. Ameer Abdullah returns as well, and the Raiders could add a running back in both free agency at fullback, as well as adding another runner in the 2024 NFL Draft.