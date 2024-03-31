Raiders 53-man roster projection entering 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here is a roster projection heading into April.
By Brad Weiss
Wide Receiver (5): Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, Rookie
The best wide receiver duo in the NFL this season could be the combination of Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Since coming to the Raiders via a trade in the 2022 offseason, Adams has continued his Hall of Fame career, and he got big help from Meyers this past season.
Outside of those two, Tre Tucker is expected to take a leap in 2024, this after the Raiders released Hunter Renfrow. DJ Turner always seems to find his way onto the roster, and the Silver and Black should add a wideout on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Tight End (3): Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant, Free Agent
The 2024 season will hopefully be a big one for Michael Mayer, as he will assume the TE1 role in his second season in the league. Mayer has the talent to be one of the better playmaking tight ends in the NFL, and if he can reach his potential, it opens up another dimension to this Raiders offense.
Harrison Bryant was another strong free agent signing by Telesco, and if they feel the TE3 is not in-house, Las Vegas would likely add another to the group in free agency.