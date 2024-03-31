Raiders 53-man roster projection entering 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here is a roster projection heading into April.
By Brad Weiss
OL (9): OTs Kolton Miller, Thayer Munford Jr., Rookie, Free Agent; OGs Dylan Parham, DJ Fluker, Free Agent, Rookie; C Andre James
The Raiders offensive line has big question mark heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, as they need to fill two starting roles. Of course, if the Raiders want to insert Thayer Munford Jr. into the starting lineup, then they only need to add a swing tackle, but the thought process should be stacking talent at offensive tackle early in the NFL Draft.
Outside of offensive tackle, Dylan Parham needs a counterpart in the starting lineup at offensive guard, but bringing back Andre James gives the Raiders a lot of flexibility. If James had left via free agency, then Parham would have had to move to center, so him being back enables the Raiders to only focus on offensive guard this draft season.
DJ Fluker is an interesting candidate for the Raiders 53-man roster, as he is in the best shape of his life going into this summer. A free agent or two, and two rookies are likely to be added via the 2024 NFL Draft, and if Telesco can find two starting-caliber guys, then you have to think this could be a major strength for the Raiders next season.