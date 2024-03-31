Raiders 53-man roster projection entering 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here is a roster projection heading into April.
By Brad Weiss
DL (11): DEs Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Janarius Robinson, Rookie; DTs Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, John Jenkins, Matthew Butler, Byron Young, Rookie
The defensive line for the Raiders could be one of the best in the NFL this season, this after the Raiders added Christian Wilkins in free agency. Wilkins was the premier defensive tackle in this year's free agency class, and with the Raiders trying to shore up this position group in recent years, this was an excellent signing.
At defensive end, Maxx Crosby could be in-line for his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor, especially with the arrival of Wilkins. Bringing back John Jenkins and Adam Butler in free agency was a strong move by Telesco, and the hope is that Tyree Wilson will look more like a top-10 pick in Year 2.
LB (5): Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney, Rookie
Linebacker was supposed to be a position of weakness last season for the Raiders, but the combination of Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo helped solidify the group. Spillane was an excellent free agency pickup, and now that Deablo was finally healthy, he looked every bit the part of a three-down linebacker.
Rookie Amari Burney played well at times, and Luke Masterson is a very capable linebacker, but the group needs more depth. Las Vegas should target this position group on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.