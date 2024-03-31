Raiders 53-man roster projection entering 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here is a roster projection heading into April.
By Brad Weiss
CB (5): Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Facyson, Rookie
Cornerback is a big question mark heading into the draft, and the Raiders could use their Day 1 pick on the position group. Jack Jones returns as the CB1 in 2024, and the hope is that second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett can become the player many fans had hoped for when he was drafted out of Maryland last year.
Nate Hobbs is a strong slot cornerback, and veteran Brandon Facyson is an early contender to earn a roster spot with the current state of the position.
S (4): Trevon Moehrig, Marcus Epps, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Chris Smith II
The Raiders will bring back both starting safeties again next season, with Marcus Epps and Trevon Moehrig leading the way in terms of this position group. They have already brought back Isaian Pola-Mao in free agency, and the hope is that Chris Smith II can take a big step forward in his second season in the NFL.
Special Teams (3): K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
The core three return in 2024, and the Raiders have a stellar group in terms of their specialists. Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole are two of the best in the game at their position groups, while Jacob Bobenmoyer played well in his first season in the Silver and Black last year.